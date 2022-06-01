Markets
USD

U.S. Construction Spending Rises Less Than Expected In April

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Construction spending in the U.S. increased by less than expected in the month of April, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday.

The report showed construction spending edged up by 0.2 percent to an annual rate of $1.745 trillion in April after rising by 0.3 percent to a revised rate of $1.741 trillion in March.

Economist had expected construction spending to climb by 0.5 percent compared to the 0.1 percent uptick originally reported for the previous month.

The modest increase in construction spending came as spending on private construction rose by 0.5 percent to an annual rate of $1.395 trillion.

A 0.9 percent advance in spending on residential construction was partly offset by a 0.2 percent dip in spending on non-residential construction.

Meanwhile, the report showed spending on public construction slid by 0.7 percent to an annual rate of $350.1 billion.

Spending on educational construction declined by 0.7 percent, while spending on highway construction edged down by 0.1 percent.

The Commerce Department noted total construction spending in April was up 12.3 percent compared to the same month a year ago.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

USD

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular