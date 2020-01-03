U.S. construction spending rises, boosted by housing sector

U.S. construction spending rose more than expected in November and builders also spent more in earlier months than previously estimated, a sign the housing sector was giving some support to economic growth.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.