Markets
USD

U.S. Construction Spending Decreases More Than Expected In August

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Commerce Department on Monday showed construction spending in the U.S. decreased by more than expected in the month of August.

The Commerce Department said construction spending fell by 0.7 percent to an annual rate of $1.781 trillion in August after sliding by 0.6 percent to a revised rate of $1.794 trillion in July.

Economists had expected construction spending to dip by 0.3 percent compared to the 0.4 percent drop originally reported for the previous month.

The bigger than expected decrease in total construction spending came as spending on private construction decline by 0.6 percent to an annual rate of $1.426 trillion.

Spending on residential construction slid by 0.9 percent to an annual rate of $912.9 billion, while spending on non-residential construction edged down by 0.1 percent to an annual rate of $513.1 billion.

Spending on public construction also fell by 0.8 percent to an annual rate of $355.3 billion, reflecting decreases in spending on both educational and highway construction.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

USD

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular