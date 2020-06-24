US Markets

U.S. considers tariffs on $3.1 billion EU, UK imports - Bloomberg News

The United States is considering tariffs on $3.1 billion of exports from the United Kingdom, France, Spain and Germany, Bloomberg news reported on Wednesday, citing a notice published by the office of the U.S. Trade Representative.

June 24 (Reuters) - The United States is considering tariffs on $3.1 billion of exports from the United Kingdom, France, Spain and Germany, Bloomberg news reported https://bloom.bg/3etIvDr on Wednesday, citing a notice published by the office of the U.S. Trade Representative. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens) ((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822801;)) Keywords: USA TRADE/BRITAIN EU (URGENT)

