U.S. considering complete ban on Russian aluminum -Bloomberg

WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is considering putting in place a complete ban on Russian aluminum in response to Russia's military escalation in Ukraine, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

