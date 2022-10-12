U.S. considering complete ban on Russian aluminum -Bloomberg
WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is considering putting in place a complete ban on Russian aluminum in response to Russia's military escalation in Ukraine, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Katharine Jackson and Chris Gallagher; Editing by Tim Ahmann)
