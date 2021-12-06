U.S. congressman Nunes will leave Congress to head Trump media venture

Adds Nunes to become CEO of Trump media venture

WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Devin Nunes, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, will become chief executive officer of former President Donald Trump's new social media venture, the company said on Monday.

Nunes will assume his new role in January, the company said.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

