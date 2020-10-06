US Markets
U.S. congressional panel details Big Tech's abuses and urges tougher laws

Nandita Bose
Diane Bartz
By Nandita Bose and Diane Bartz

Oct 6 (Reuters) - A U.S. House of Representatives panel looking into abuses of market power by four of the biggest technology companies found they used "killer acquisitions" to smite rivals, charged exorbitant fees, and forced small businesses into "oppressive" contracts in the name of profit.

The scathing 449-page report describes dozens of instances where Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google, Apple Inc AAPL.O, Amazon.com AMZN.O and Facebook FB.O misused their power, revealing corporate cultures apparently bent on doing what they could to hold on to their dominance over large portions of the internet.

    Most Popular