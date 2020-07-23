US Markets
U.S. Congressional hearing to question tech giant CEOs to be delayed

WASHINGTON, July 23 (Reuters) - A U.S. congressional hearing scheduled for next week to question the CEOs of Facebook Inc FB.O, Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O, Google parent Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O and Apple Inc AAPL.O is set to be delayed, according to sources familiar with the matter.

