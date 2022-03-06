US Markets

U.S. Congress to 'explore' Russian oil ban, enact $10 bln in aid for Ukraine this week -House Speaker Pelosi

Contributors
Katanga Johnson Reuters
Eric Beech Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday said the chamber is "exploring" legislation to ban import of Russian oil and that Congress intends to enact this week $10 billion in aid for Ukraine in response to Russia's military invasion of its neighbor.

WASHINGTON, March 6 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday said the chamber is "exploring" legislation to ban import of Russian oil and that Congress intends to enact this week $10 billion in aid for Ukraine in response to Russia's military invasion of its neighbor.

"The House is currently exploring strong legislation that will further isolate Russia from the global economy," Pelosi said in a letter.

"Our bill would ban the import of Russian oil and energy products into the United States, repeal normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus, and take the first step to deny Russia access to the World Trade Organization."

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation".

(Reporting by Katanga Johnson and Eric Beech in Washington; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Katanga.Johnson@tr.com; 202-579-4165; Reuters Messaging: @kjspeakstruth))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular