U.S. Congress to advance $1.7 trillion govt funding bill

By Richard Cowan

Dec 20 (Reuters) - A $1.7 trillion government-wide funding bill for the fiscal year ending on Sept. 30, 2023, was unveiled on Monday, as Congress races against a midnight Friday deadline when current stop-gap money expires.

The bill includes $44.9 billion in new emergency aid for Ukraine and NATO allies.

