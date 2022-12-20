World Markets

U.S. Congress to advance $1.7 trillion govt funding bill

Credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ

December 20, 2022 — 01:40 am EST

Written by Richard Cowan for Reuters ->

By Richard Cowan

Dec 20 (Reuters) - A $1.7 trillion government-wide funding bill for the fiscal year ending on Sept. 30, 2023, was unveiled on Monday, as Congress races against a midnight Friday deadline when current stop-gap money expires.

The bill includes $44.9 billion in new emergency aid for Ukraine and NATO allies.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan in Washington and Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Scott Malone, Jonathan Oatis and Tom Hogue)

((Jahnavi.Nidumolu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.