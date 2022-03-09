U.S. Congress reaches gov't spending deal, including $13.6 bln for Ukraine

WASHINGTON, March 9 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmaker have reached a deal to fund the federal government for fiscal year 2022, including $13.6 billion in security and humanitarian aid for Ukraine and $15.6 billion to continue to fight COVID, U.S. congressional leaders said in a statement on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

