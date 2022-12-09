US Markets
U.S. confirms new Honda death from faulty air bag

December 09, 2022 — 01:03 pm EST

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. auto safety regulators on Friday said they had confirmed a new crash death from a faulty air bag in a Honda 7267.T car as they urge owners to get recall repairs completed.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported the death of a person in a 2002 Honda Accord from a faulty air bag.

More than 30 deaths worldwide - including at least 23 U.S. fatalities - and hundreds of injuries in various automakers' vehicles since 2009 are linked to Takata air bag inflators that can explode, unleashing metal shrapnel inside cars and trucks.

Four Takata air bag deaths have been confirmed this year, including two Stellantis STLA.MI vehicles and one Ford F.N vehicle.

