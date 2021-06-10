U.S. condemns Nigerian government's Twitter suspension, targeting of users

World Markets
WASHINGTON, June 10 (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday condemned the Nigerian government for suspending Twitter and targeting individuals who use the social media site in the African nation.

"Unduly restricting the ability of Nigerians to report, gather, and disseminate opinions and information has no place in a democracy. Freedom of expression and access to information both online and offline are foundational to prosperous and secure democratic societies," U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey Editing by Chris Reese)

