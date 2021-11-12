US Markets

U.S. condemns conviction of journalist in army-ruled Myanmar

Contributor
David Brunnstrom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PHOTO OBTAINED BY REUTERS

The United States on Friday condemned an 11-year jail sentencing of American journalist Danny Fenster by a court in military-ruled Myanmar, calling the ruling an "unjust conviction of an innocent person."

Nov 12 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday condemned an11-year jail sentencing of American journalist Danny Fenster by a court in military-ruled Myanmar, calling the ruling an "unjust conviction of an innocent person."

U.S. officials are closely monitoring Fenster's situation and will continue to work for his immediate release, a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State said.

U.S. journalist jailed for 11 years in army-ruled Myanmar - Reuters News

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom in Washington; writing by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; editing by Susan Heavey)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com; +91 8861175297; Tweet @ismail___s;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular