U.S. condemns conviction of journalist in army-ruled Myanmar

Nov 12 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday condemned an11-year jail sentencing of American journalist Danny Fenster by a court in military-ruled Myanmar, calling the ruling an "unjust conviction of an innocent person."

U.S. officials are closely monitoring Fenster's situation and will continue to work for his immediate release, a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State said.

