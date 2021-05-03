U.S. Concrete (USCR) to Post Q1 Earnings: What to Expect

U.S. Concrete, Inc. USCR is scheduled to report first-quarter 2021 results on May 6, before the opening bell.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 150% but revenues lagged the same by 6.8%. Its earnings increased 17% from the prior year but revenues declined 9.4%.



Encouragingly, earnings topped analysts’ expectation in the trailing four quarters, with an average of 145.2%.

Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s loss is pegged at 30 cents per share. The said figure indicates much wider loss from the year-ago figure of 4 cents per share. The consensus mark for revenues is $299.3 million, suggesting 10.5% year-over-year fall.

U S Concrete, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

U S Concrete, Inc. price-eps-surprise | U S Concrete, Inc. Quote

Factors to Note

U.S. Concrete is expected to have generated wider loss and low revenues on a year-over-year basis in the first quarter, given weather-induced lower shipments and higher diesel fuel costs. It might have experienced weather-related woes in the first quarter, primarily in Texas. Hence, inclement weather conditions in February and labor issues may have been headwinds.



Nonetheless, strong residential construction activity is likely to have supported the top line. Higher spending from a number of states served by the company is likely to have aided revenues.



Also, efforts to enhance operational excellence, acquisition synergies and cost-control measures are expected to have aided the bottom line to some extent.

What Our Model Indicates

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for U.S. Concrete this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



The company has an Earnings ESP of +5.09% and carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks Worth a Look

Here are some other companies in the Zacks Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates sector, which according to our model have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their respective quarters to be reported.



Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. MLM has an Earnings ESP of +8.47% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.



Vulcan Materials Company VMC has an Earnings ESP of +3.70% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.



Summit Materials, Inc. SUM has an Earnings ESP of +9.43% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.



Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.



See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Vulcan Materials Company (VMC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM): Free Stock Analysis Report



U S Concrete, Inc. (USCR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Summit Materials, Inc. (SUM): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.