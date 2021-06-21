U.S. Concrete (USCR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

U.S. Concrete (USCR) closed the most recent trading day at $73.85, moving -0.07% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.4%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the concrete and aggregates producer had gained 34.51% over the past month. This has outpaced the Construction sector's loss of 5.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.07% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from USCR as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, USCR is projected to report earnings of $0.69 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 40.82%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $342.33 million, up 6.08% from the prior-year quarter.

USCR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.59 per share and revenue of $1.4 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +21.6% and +2.48%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for USCR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. USCR currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, USCR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 28.53. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.67.

The Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

