U.S. Concrete (USCR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

U.S. Concrete (USCR) closed the most recent trading day at $74.23, moving -0.3% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the concrete and aggregates producer had gained 29.14% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 4.96%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.11%.

USCR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, USCR is projected to report earnings of $0.69 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 40.82%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $342.33 million, up 6.08% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.59 per share and revenue of $1.4 billion, which would represent changes of +21.6% and +2.48%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for USCR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. USCR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note USCR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 28.75. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.45.

The Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.