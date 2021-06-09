U.S. Concrete (USCR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, U.S. Concrete (USCR) closed at $75.22, marking a -0.62% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the concrete and aggregates producer had gained 34.68% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's loss of 4.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.04% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from USCR as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, USCR is projected to report earnings of $0.69 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 40.82%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $342.33 million, up 6.08% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.59 per share and revenue of $1.4 billion, which would represent changes of +21.6% and +2.48%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for USCR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. USCR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note USCR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 29.22. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.89, which means USCR is trading at a premium to the group.

The Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

