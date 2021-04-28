U.S. Concrete (USCR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, U.S. Concrete (USCR) closed at $63.31, marking a -1.89% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.09% loss on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the concrete and aggregates producer had lost 10.31% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 6.76%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.45%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from USCR as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 6, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.21, down 425% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $309.1 million, down 7.57% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.72 per share and revenue of $1.38 billion, which would represent changes of +27.7% and +1.23%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for USCR should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. USCR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, USCR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.72. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.31, which means USCR is trading at a premium to the group.

The Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



U S Concrete, Inc. (USCR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.