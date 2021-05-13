U.S. Concrete, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:USCR) Price In Tune With Earnings

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 19x, you may consider U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 37.9x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

Recent times have been advantageous for U.S. Concrete as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

NasdaqGS:USCR Price Based on Past Earnings May 13th 2021

Keen to find out how analysts think U.S. Concrete's future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

Is There Enough Growth For U.S. Concrete?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as steep as U.S. Concrete's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market decidedly.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 62% last year. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 52% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 44% per annum as estimated by the six analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 14% per year growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we can see why U.S. Concrete is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

What We Can Learn From U.S. Concrete's P/E?

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that U.S. Concrete maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

Before you take the next step, you should know about the 4 warning signs for U.S. Concrete (1 is concerning!) that we have uncovered.

If you're unsure about the strength of U.S. Concrete's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.