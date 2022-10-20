U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission levied $2.5 bln in fines last year

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Thursday said it had imposed over $2.5 billion in restitution, penalties and ill-gotten gains during the fiscal year ending September 30.

The CFTC filed 82 enforcement actions in fiscal 2021, with fraud cases representing the largest number of actions, the agency's data showed. More than 20% of the year's cases related to digital assets, the CFTC said in a statement.

The CFTC also brought cases related to market manipulation, including its largest ever benchmark manipulation case against Glencore Agriculture B.V. and Glencore Ltd on charges of manipulation of U.S. and global oil markets.

(Reporting by Chris Prentice)

((christine.prentice@thomsonreuters.com; +1 (202) 843-6464;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.