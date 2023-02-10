U.S. commodities regulator delays traders report again after ION attack

Adds details from ICE exchange, context

CHICAGO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) will postpone again its publication of a weekly Commitments of Traders report due on Friday, according to the ICE exchange and a CFTC email seen by Reuters.

The CFTC "has not received all the data required," the agency said in the email to an analyst. A spokesperson for the agency has not responded to a request for comment.

Last week, the CFTC said the weekly Commitments of Traders report would be "delayed until all trades can be reported," following a ransomware attack on a unit of ION Markets.

Euronext also postponed until further notice a weekly report on positions held in its commodity derivatives.

The Commitments of Traders report details the positions of market players in several futures markets, including grains, oil, sugar, and coffee as well as financial derivatives such as currencies and bonds.

The last publication was on Jan. 27.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek and Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Paul Simao)

((Thomas.Polansek@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/tpolansek))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.