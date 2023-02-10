US Markets

U.S. commodities regulator again delays traders report after ION attack

February 10, 2023 — 09:10 am EST

Written by Tom Polansek for Reuters ->

CHICAGO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission plans to postpone again its publication of a weekly Commitments of Traders report due on Friday, according to an email from the agency to an analyst that was seen by Reuters.

The CFTC "has not received all the data required," the agency said in the email. A spokesperson for the agency has not responded to a request for comment.

Last week, the CFTC said the weekly Commitments of Traders report would be "delayed until all trades can be reported," following a ransomware attack on a unit of ION Markets.

Euronext also postponed until further notice a weekly report on positions held in its commodity derivatives.

