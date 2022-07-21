U.S. commercial paper market shrinks in week-Fed

US Markets

The amount of U.S. commercial paper contracted in the week ended July 20 Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.

U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding fell $0.5 billion to $1.170 trillion in the latest week.

Non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding - which some analysts consider a more reliable reading than the seasonally adjusted one since it has been distorted by the financial crisis - rose $5.6 billion to $1.175 trillion.

U.S. non-seasonally adjusted foreign financial commercial paper outstanding rose $2.8 billion to $412.3 billion. ((New York Treasury Desk +1-646-223-6300))

