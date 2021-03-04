U.S. commercial paper market grows in week-Fed

NEW YORK, March 4 (Reuters) - The amount of U.S. commercial paper grew in the week ended Mar 3 Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.

U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding rose $9.4 billion to $1.099 trillion in the latest week.

Non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding - which some analysts consider a more reliable reading than the seasonally adjusted one since it has been distorted by the financial crisis - fell $5 billion to $1.121 trillion.

U.S. non-seasonally adjusted foreign financial commercial paper outstanding rose $6.1 billion to $432.2 billion. ((New York Treasury Desk +1-646-223-6300))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.