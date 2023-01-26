U.S. commercial paper market grows in week-Fed

NEW YORK, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The amount of U.S. commercial paper grew in the week ended Jan 25 Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.

U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding rose $10.7 billion to $1.311 trillion in the latest week.

Non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding - which some analysts consider a more reliable reading than the seasonally adjusted one since it has been distorted by the financial crisis - rose $18.7 billion to $1.288 trillion.

U.S. non-seasonally adjusted foreign financial commercial paper outstanding rose $1.9 billion to $431.6 billion. ((New York Treasury Desk +1-646-223-6300))

