US Markets

U.S. Commerce Department adds 33 Chinese entities to unverified list for exports

Contributors
David Brunnstrom Reuters
Doina Chiacu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

The U.S. Commerce Department on Monday said it had added 33 entities in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) to its unverified list for receiving U.S. exports.

Adds link to details in Federal Register

WASHINGTON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department on Monday said it had added 33 entities in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) to its unverified list for receiving U.S. exports.

In a statement, the department said it was taking the step as it was unable to establish how export items would be used by the entities, which were listed in a notification in the Federal Register.

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Mark Porter)

((david.brunnstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +1-202 354 5835; Twitter: @davidbrunnstrom;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular