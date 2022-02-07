U.S. Commerce Department adds 33 Chinese entities to unverified list for exports

Adds link to details in Federal Register

WASHINGTON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department on Monday said it had added 33 entities in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) to its unverified list for receiving U.S. exports.

In a statement, the department said it was taking the step as it was unable to establish how export items would be used by the entities, which were listed in a notification in the Federal Register.

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Mark Porter)

((david.brunnstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +1-202 354 5835; Twitter: @davidbrunnstrom;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.