U.S. Commerce chief says green steel pact would disadvantage China

WASHINGTON, May 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Tuesday that the Biden administration was "extremely focused" on reaching a "green steel" arrangement with the European Union and other partners that disadvantages carbon-intensive steel from China and some other countries.

Raimondo told an American Iron and Steel Institute conference in Washington that she was fully committed to ensuring that "Section 232" tariffs on global steel and aluminum imports protect U.S. steelmakers and U.S. national security interests.

(Reporting by David Lawder)

((David.Lawder@tr.com; +1 202 354 5854; Reuters Messaging: david.lawder.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.