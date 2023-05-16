News & Insights

U.S. Commerce chief says green steel pact would disadvantage China

May 16, 2023 — 09:38 am EDT

Written by David Lawder for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, May 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Tuesday that the Biden administration was "extremely focused" on reaching a "green steel" arrangement with the European Union and other partners that disadvantages carbon-intensive steel from China and some other countries.

Raimondo told an American Iron and Steel Institute conference in Washington that she was fully committed to ensuring that "Section 232" tariffs on global steel and aluminum imports protect U.S. steelmakers and U.S. national security interests.

