U.S. commerce chief: Huawei rule is a 'clarification' -Fox Business Network

A new U.S. rule regarding China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd [HWT.UL] is a needed "clarification" to help develop standards, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Wednesday, adding that security concerns remain over the telecoms equipment maker.

Ross, in an interview on Fox Business Network, said the rule released by the department on Tuesday would help create uniformity, but that the United States was still concerned about the potential for spying and opposed the use of Huawei technology in 5G networks.

