U.S. Commerce chief: companies will submit data on chips crisis request

David Shepardson Reuters
U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Monday she was confident semiconductor chip manufacturers and other companies in the supply chain would voluntarily submit data to the department ahead of today's deadline.

Raimondo told Reuters in an interview she has called within the last two weeks "all of the CEOs in the supply chain -- including Samsung 005930.KS, TSMC 2330.TW, SK 096770.KS... and all of the CEOS have pledged to me that they will be submitting robust and complete data flows to us. ... So far they've all been cooperative."

