U.S. Coast Guard Veteran Speak on the Importance of Veteran Awareness

Veterans@Nasdaq brings together employees who have served or currently serve in the military, military families and their supporters from all over the world.

Nasdaq’s employee resource group helps veterans transition into a civilian career at Nasdaq and supports veterans in better understanding the value of their experience, while promoting veterans’ activities both within Nasdaq and with outside partners. Nasdaq also leverages veterans’ unique experiences to help the company grow and continue to achieve their goals. Recently, we spoke with Robert F. Phillips, Senior Managing Director, Corporate Client Group at Nasdaq based in New York.

Talk to us about your role at Nasdaq and what a typical day entails for you.

I act as principal liaison to the senior executives of public companies: Nasdaq-listed, as well as NYSE companies that utilize Nasdaq’s solutions for their Investor Relations and Governance initiatives. Each day is far from typical or routine, especially in 2020! Overall, I help our listed companies and corporate clients maximize their engagement with the Capital Markets by serving as their key strategic partner and advisor.

Why did you decide to join Veterans@Nasdaq?

I’m a proud U.S. Coast Guard veteran (1993-1997). Also, I appreciate Nasdaq’s initiatives to support both active Military Members and Veterans, and am honored to be a small part of this.

If you are a veteran, what was your position in the military?

U.S. Coast Guard, 1993-1997. Active and Reserve. My primary missions were Search-and-Rescue and Law Enforcement.

What were some of the opportunities and challenges that came with it?

In addition to the opportunity to serve and to be part of something so meaningful, my experiences helped me develop as a leader and team member. The lessons from my Coast Guard experiences – especially during difficult rescues – continue to help me today: focus on the mission, have confidence in your training and experience, be ready for the unforeseen challenges that always arise, rely on your teammates, contribute to the team and mission every way you can.

How did your experience help you prepare for corporate life?

My USCG experiences taught me the value of leadership: putting the team and our goals ahead of individual objectives.

If you are an ally, how have you supported veterans?

Being part of Veterans@Nasdaq!

How can companies better support veterans?

Awareness! Very few Americans have military experience. That number is lower in the other countries where Nasdaq operates. The Veterans of the past 20 years (U.S. and allies) have had an operation tempo not seen in over a generation. We can all continue to be aware of our colleagues with military experience and support those who are transitioning from military to corporate careers.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.