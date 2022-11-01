U.S. Coast Guard Veteran Speak on the Importance of Veteran Awareness

Veterans@Nasdaq brings together employees who have served or currently serve in the military, military families and their supporters from all over the world.



We asked members of Veterans@Nasdaq to share their unique experiences of being part of the military and/or military family, and how it’s played a role in how they show up as a leader in today’s evolving world.

Robert F. Phillips, Senior Managing Director, Corporate Client Group at Nasdaq reflects on the nature of great leadership and discusses how his time as a U.S. Coast Guard helped him develop as a leader and team member.

Talk to us about your role at Nasdaq and what a typical day entails for you.

I act as principal liaison to the senior executives of public companies: Nasdaq-listed, as well as NYSE companies that utilize Nasdaq’s solutions for their Investor Relations and Governance initiatives. Each day is far from typical or routine. Overall, I help our listed companies and corporate clients maximize their engagement with the Capital Markets by serving as their key strategic partner and advisor.

Why did you decide to join Veterans@Nasdaq?

I’m a proud U.S. Coast Guard veteran (1993-1997). Also, I appreciate Nasdaq’s initiatives to support both active Military Members and Veterans and am honored to be a small part of this.

If you are a veteran, what was your position in the military?

U.S. Coast Guard, 1993-1997. Active and Reserve. My primary missions were Search-and-Rescue and Law Enforcement.

What were some of the opportunities and challenges that came with it?

In addition to the opportunity to serve and to be part of something so meaningful, my experiences helped me develop as a leader and team member. The lessons from my Coast Guard experiences — especially during difficult rescues — continue to help me today: focus on the mission, have confidence in your training and experience, be ready for the unforeseen challenges that always arise, rely on your teammates, contribute to the team and mission every way you can.

How did your experience help you prepare for corporate life?

My USCG experiences taught me the value of leadership: putting the team and our goals ahead of individual objectives. My key lesson from serving in the US Coast Guard helped me transition to working for a global company: accomplishment is about teamwork! And the most important contribution we can make as individuals is to the team. Putting this lesson into action — over and over again — has helped me tremendously in my career and especially at Nasdaq.

How can companies better support veterans?

Awareness! Very few Americans have military experience. That number is lower in the other countries where Nasdaq operates. The Veterans of the past 20 years (U.S. and allies) have had an operation tempo not seen in over a generation. We can all continue to be aware of our colleagues with military experience and support those who are transitioning from military to corporate careers. Personally, I continue to support Veterans as a member of Veterans@Nasdaq! More specifically, the privilege to be part of the annual Nasdaq Veterans Day event (10th anniversary this year!) and continue to connect amazing and dedicated people at veterans’ advocacy groups and companies that are looking to hire military veterans.

What is your greatest lesson in leadership?

Rather than a single lesson, a realization from the combined examples of great leaders across all endeavors and throughout: great leadership is about challenging and inspiring all of us to become better versions of ourselves in order to overcome life’s constant and inevitable challenges.

What does resiliency and sustainable leadership look like in today’s changing world?

Leadership by definition is sustainable: constant, courageous, committed, compassionate, humane, focused, impactful, inspiring, selfless. And at the same time, flexible: the flexibility to understand the ever-shifting dynamics of current challenges in order to bring the constant attributes of leadership to bear in order to overcome them.

What is a quote or book that inspires your leadership?

A new answer for me: The Bible! In addition to the divine message, it provides so many examples of inspiring and selfless leadership throughout history for us all to emulate!

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.