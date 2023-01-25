Oil

U.S. Coast Guard says Freeport LNG hazard study addresses its requirements

January 25, 2023 — 03:15 pm EST

Written by Arathy Somasekhar for Reuters ->

HOUSTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Coast Guard determined that a Hazard and Operability study for the Freeport LNG plant in Texas addresses its requirements, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday, bringing the fire-idled facility one step closer to a restart.

Freeport LNG may begin three phases for partial operations following approval by the Federal Environmental Regulatory Commission and Department of Transportation.

