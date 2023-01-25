U.S. Coast Guard says Freeport LNG hazard study addresses its requirements

HOUSTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Coast Guard determined that a Hazard and Operability study for the Freeport LNG plant in Texas addresses its requirements, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday, bringing the fire-idled facility one step closer to a restart.

Freeport LNG may begin three phases for partial operations following approval by the Federal Environmental Regulatory Commission and Department of Transportation.

(Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

