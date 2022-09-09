Oil

U.S. Coast Guard probes natgas pipeline explosion at Lake Lery, Louisiana

Contributor
Ashitha Shivaprasad Reuters
Published

The U.S. Coast Guard said on Thursday that it was responding to a natural gas pipeline explosion at Lake Lery, Louisiana, and there have been no reports of injuries, casualties or pollution at this time.

Adds Louisiana spokesperson's comments

Sept 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Coast Guard said on Thursday that it was responding to a natural gas pipeline explosion at Lake Lery, Louisiana, and there have been no reports of injuries, casualties or pollution at this time.

The Coast Guard received a report of a large fire at Lake Lery, it said in a release.

"The pipeline has been secured. The cause of the incident remains under investigation."

A spokesperson at the Louisiana department of natural resources said in an email, "it appeared to be an interstate line," adding High Point Gas Transmission, LLC, was the operator of the pipeline.

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Oil

Explore

Most Popular