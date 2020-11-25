U.S. CMS proposes to lower fees for issuers under Obamacare

Nov 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) on Wednesday proposed to lower the fee for healthcare exchange issuers under the Affordable Care Act as part of the Trump administration's efforts to reduce healthcare insurance premiums.

The agency proposed to reduce the user fee for Federally-Facilitated Exchange issuers from 3.0% to 2.25% of premium for the 2022 benefit year and for State-based Exchanges that use the federal platform to 1.75% of premium.

The CMS runs enrollment for insurance plans created by the Affordable Care Act, often referred to as Obamacare, through online marketplace HealthCare.gov.

A few states have separate state-based exchanges for enrollment with their own deadlines.

