U.S. closes antitrust probe into London Stock Exchange Group acquisition of Refinitiv

WASHINGTON, July 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department has closed its antitrust investigation into the London Stock Exchange Group's acquisition of financial markets data firm Refinitiv, saying it would not harm competition or American consumers, the bureau said in a statement on Friday.

The agreement on the approximately $27 billion acquisition was announced last August.

(Reporting by Makini Brice; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((M.Brice@thomsonreuters.com; +1-202-843-6432; ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.