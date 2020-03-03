U.S. Close Sharply Lower After Surprise Interest Rate Cut

(RTTNews) - After seeing considerable volatility early in the session, stocks moved sharply lower over the course of the trading day on Tuesday. With the pullback on the day, the major averages partly offset the strong gains posted in the previous session.

The major averages finished the day firmly in negative territory but off their lows of the session. The Dow tumbled 785.91 points or 2.9 percent to 25,917.41, the Nasdaq plunged 268.07 points or 3 percent to 8,684.09 and the S&P 500 slumped 86.86 points or 2.8 percent to 3,003.37.

The sell-off on Wall Street came after the Federal Reserve announced a surprise decision to cut interest rates by 50 basis points to 1 to 1-1/4 percent.

The Fed was widely expected to wait until its next monetary policy meeting later this month to announce the rate cut.

The move was partly seen as an effort to calm the markets in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak but may have served to raise concerns about how severely the central bank expects the epidemic to impact the economy.

In an accompanying statement, the Fed said the fundamentals of the U.S. economy remain strong but noted the coronavirus poses evolving risks to economic activity.

The central bank added that it is closely monitoring developments and their implications for the economic outlook and will use its tools and act as appropriate to support the economy.

However, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell indicated during a subsequent press conference that additional stimulus would come in the form of further rate cuts rather than tools like quantitative easing.

The surprise move by the Fed came shortly after finance chiefs from the world's largest economies released a statement pledging to use "all appropriate policy tools" to address the economic fallout from the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Powell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin led a conference call with the G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors to discuss the coronavirus.

In the statement released following the call, the G7 finance chiefs reaffirmed their commitment to use "all appropriate policy tools to achieve strong, sustainable growth and safeguard against downside risks."

The emergency rate cut, the first since the financial crisis, also came after President Donald Trump ramped up pressure on the Fed to lower rates.

"Our Federal Reserve has us paying higher rates than many others, when we should be paying less," Trump said in a post on Twitter. "Tough on our exporters and puts the USA at a competitive disadvantage."

"Must be the other way around. Should ease and cut rate big," he added. "Jerome Powell led Federal Reserve has called it wrong from day one. Sad!"

Trump called for even more "easing and cutting" after the Fed cut rates, urging the central to "come into line with other countries/competitors."

Sector News

Oil service stocks saw significant weakness on the day, as reflected by the 5 percent nosedive by the Philadelphia Oil Service Index.

The steep drop by oil service stocks came even though the price of crude oil for April delivery climbed $0.43 to $47.18 a barrel.

The surprise rate cut by the Fed also contributed to considerable weakness among banking stocks, with the KBW Bank Index plunging by 4.6 percent.

Software stocks also showed a substantial move back to the downside after turning in some of the market's best performances on Monday, with the Dow Jones U.S. Software Index tumbling by 4.4 percent.

Transportation, healthcare and biotechnology stocks also saw notable weakness, moving lower along with most of the other major sectors.

Meanwhile, gold stocks bucked the downtrend on Wall Street, driving the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index up by 4.4 percent.

The rally by gold stocks came amid a sharp increase by the price of the precious metal, with gold for April delivery spiking $49.60 to $1,644.40 an ounce.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index tumbled by 1.2 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index climbed by 0.7 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets all showed strong moves to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index jumped by 1 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index both surged up by 1.1 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries moved sharply higher over the course of the session after recovering from initial weakness. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, slid 7.8 basis points to 1.010 percent after briefly dipping 1 percent for the first time ever.

Looking Ahead

Reports on private sector employment and service sector activity may attract some attention on Wednesday, although news on the coronavirus front is likely to remain in the spotlight.

