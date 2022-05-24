U.S. climate envoy Kerry says Ukraine war no excuse to let up on climate fight

Contributors
Dmitry Zhdannikov Reuters
Noah Browning Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ

The U.S. climate envoy John Kerry told the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Tuesday that the global energy crisis wrought by the war in Ukraine should not deepen the world's dependence on fossil fuels causing climate change.

DAVOS, May 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. climate envoy John Kerry told the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Tuesday that the global energy crisis wrought by the war in Ukraine should not deepen the world's dependence on fossil fuels causing climate change.

"There has to be a resupply to Europe of gas that has been lost in the cutoff from Russia," he said in Davos, Switzerland. But he warned: "No one should believe that the crisis of Ukraine is an excuse to suddenly build out the old kind of infrastructure that we had."

"If we make the right choices here we can win all of these battles: we can do what we need to do with respect to Ukraine, we can do what we need to do with respect to the climate crisis," Kerry said.

(Reporting By Dmitry Zhdannikov and Noah Browning; Editing by Catherine Evans)

((noah.browning@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters