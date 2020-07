U.S. clears way for drugmakers to share COVID antibody capacity

By Deena Beasley

July 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday said it will not stand in the way of efforts by companies, including Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N and Amgen Inc AMGN.O, to share information to help scale up capacity to manufacture antibody treatments for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

In a letter to Lilly, Amgen, AbCellera Biologics, AstraZeneca Plc AZN.L, Roche Holding's Genentech unit ROG.S and GlaxoSmithKline Plc GSK.L, the DOJ said demand for monoclonal antibodies targeting COVID-19 is likely to exceed what one firm could produce on its own.

The drugmakers are in various stages of developing experimental monoclonal antibodies - manufactured proteins designed to bind to a targeted cell, neutralize it and mark it for destruction by the immune system - for treatment, or even prevention, of COVID-19. Monoclonal antibodies are among the most common type of biotech medicines, used for cancer, rheumatoid arthritis and many other conditions.

The DOJ did not include Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O, which expects to have definitive trial results for its dual-antibody treatment by late summer or early fall. The Department of Health and Human Services in June awarded Regeneron a $450 million contract and the company has cleared the way for U.S. manufacturing of its antibody cocktail by moving production of its other products to a plant in Ireland.

"Waiting until regulators approve specific treatments before scaling up manufacturing might delay access to these potentially life-saving medicines by many months," the agency said in its letter.

The DOJ said the companies have committed not to exchange information related to the prices of any monoclonal antibodies that are eventually shown to be safe and effective and approved for use.

