U.S. clears manufacturing ramp-up of Bavarian Nordic's monkeypox vaccine

July 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved Bavarian Nordic's BAVA.CO plans to ramp up manufacturing of its Jynneos vaccine that is being used in efforts to stem a global outbreak of monkeypox.

After completing the inspection of a manufacturing plant earlier this month, the FDA has determined the vaccine made at the plant meets the agency's quality standards, it said in a tweet.

