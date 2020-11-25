US Markets
U.S. clears Intuit's $7 bln deal for Credit Karma after divestiture

Contributors
Susan Heavey
Chris Sanders
Published

WASHINGTON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday that Intuit Inc INTU.O can complete its purchase of personal finance portal Credit Karma for $7.1 billion as long as Credit Karma sells its tax business.

In February Intuit said it would buy privately held Credit Karma in a cash-and-stock deal, as the TurboTax maker seeks to expand further into consumer finance.

The deal hands Intuit access to Credit Karma's trove of financial data on millions of Americans.

The Justice Department said Square Inc SQ.N will buy the tax business.

