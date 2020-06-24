U.S. claims Regeneron paid kickbacks via charity to boost expensive drug

By Nate Raymond

BOSTON, June 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Wednesday sued Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O, accusing it of using a charity that helps cover Medicare patients' drug costs as a means to pay kickbacks for using its expensive macular degeneration drug Eylea.

The government filed a lawsuit against the company in federal court in Boston, the latest case to result from an industry-wide probe of drugmakers' financial support of patient assistance charities.

But the lawsuit said Tarrytown, New York-based Regeneron following the launch of Eylea in 2011 began funneling tens of millions of dollars through a patient assistance foundation to ensure virtually no one on Medicare had to pay co-pays.

Drug companies are prohibited from subsidizing co-payments for patients enrolled in the government healthcare program for those aged 65 and older. Companies may donate to non-profits providing co-pay assistance as long as they are independent.

The lawsuit said the scheme helped Regeneron boost sales for the drug, which typically costs over $10,000 per year. Medicare has since 2013 spent over $11.5 billion on Eylea, the lawsuit said.

Regeneron did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The company's stock price at midday Wednesday was $611.48, down 2.75%.

The lawsuit follows an investigation that has resulted in more than $865 million in settlements with drugmakers and charities, including the foundation the government says Regeneron used, Good Days, previously known as the Chronic Disease Fund.

Good Days in October agreed to pay $2 million to resolve allegations it conspired with five other companies including Novartis AG to enable them to pay kickbacks to Medicare patients using their drugs. It did not admit wrongdoing.

The case is U.S. v. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, U.S. District Court, District of Massachusetts, No. 20-11217.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Tom Brown)

