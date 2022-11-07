US Markets

U.S. citizen killed in central Baghdad -police sources

November 07, 2022 — 01:11 pm EST

Written by Baghdad newsroom for Reuters ->

BAGHDAD, Nov 7 (Reuters) - A U.S. citizen was killed on Monday in central Baghdad after a failed attempt to kidnap him, Iraqi police sources said.

The body was taken to a hospital in the capital's Karrada district and an initial hospital report indicated that the death was caused by a bullet, the sources added.

A police source said the victim was carrying an identity card showing his job was an English teacher.

Another police source said armed men in a vehicle opened fire at an SUV carrying the victim and shot him dead.

"Our initial investigation and eyewitnesses showed that armed men were trying to kidnap the American citizen," an Iraqi police major said.

