U.S. Cities Where It’s Cheapest To Own a Car

For some of us, cars are the ultimate status symbol, indicating our hard work. For others, cars are merely the way we get around. Whether we’re the kind of car owners who give our chrome chariots names or simply make sure we have gas in the tank, owning a car can be expensive. But car ownership is also necessary, with mass transportation options limited in many areas around the country. Fortunately, residents of certain cities might find that having and maintaining a car is a little less cost-prohibitive.

Buyers in the Buckeye State Get Great Deals

Residents of the Cleveland-Akron area in northeast Ohio can find some of the country’s best deals on used cars. When automotive search engine iSeeCars surveyed the least and most expensive American cities to buy a used car, they found that prices in Cleveland-Akronwere, on average, 8.1 percent below the national average. It’s good to be a used car buyer in the Buckeye State in general: Cincinnati ranked second on the list, with prices still 7.6 percent below the national average, and Columbus slid in at seventh, with prices at six percent below the national average.

Orlando-Daytona Beach, Florida

Should we prefer sunnier climates, we can also find more affordable used cars in Orlando-Daytona Beach, Florida. This bright spot in the Sunshine State also makes the iSeeCars list, which claims you’ll find used vehicles for roughly 6.6% cheaper than the national average, with an average cost of around $31,971.

Indianapolis, Indiana

Indiana drivers put more miles on their cars than the typical American, so a well-maintained used car is a worthy investment. Used cars in Indianapolis nearly $2,000 cheaper than the national average, according to iSeeCars rankings.

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

While used car prices factor significantly in the affordability of car ownership, other elements, like tolls, insurance, parking costs, and gas prices, all matter. As it compiled its list of most and least expensive cities for car owners, The Zebra found that the lack of toll roads in Wisconsin, as well as low insurance premiums and reasonable garage parking fees, made it easier for Cheeseheads to save their dough.

Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah, offers gorgeous countryside to drive through, as well as gas prices below the national average — encouraging us to make the journey even longer. Car insurance premiums are below $1,500; per The Zebra, the auto loan debt-to-income ratio is 30 percent.

Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport News Area, Virginia

This part of Virginia features some of the lowest used car prices in the country, an estimated $5,746 less than the national average. Given that residents typically have to drive to most places, even to access mass transit options — especially to travel into Washington, DC — the lower costs of a used car help motorists get their money’s worth.

