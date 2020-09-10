U.S. cites Smithfield Foods for failing to protect workers from coronavirus

By Tom Polansek and P.J. Huffstutter

CHICAGO, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Labor Department said on Thursday it cited Smithfield Foods for failing to protect employees from the coronavirus, making it the first major U.S. meatpacker to face a fine after outbreaks at slaughterhouses infected thousands of workers.

The department's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) cited Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, for "failing to provide a workplace free from recognized hazards that can cause death or serious harm," according to a statement.

At least 1,294 Smithfield workers contracted coronavirus, and four employees died from the virus this spring, the statement said.

OSHA proposed fining the world's biggest pork processor $13,494, the maximum allowed by law. The citation comes as companies are facing increasing litigation over worker infections and mounting pressure to protect employees, and critics said the penalty was too small.

"It’s not even a slap on the wrist," said David Michaels, a professor of environmental and occupational health at George Washington University, who served as U.S. assistant secretary of labor for OSHA under the Obama administration.

"After 1,300 workers have been infected, dozens hospitalized and four killed, a small fine like this sends the message to Smithfield and other meat packing companies that they have no reason to worry about OSHA."

Smithfield, owned by China's WH Group Ltd 0288.HK, thinks the citation is without merit and plans to contest it, spokeswoman Keira Lombardo said. The company has taken steps to protect employees during the pandemic and spent $350 million related to COVID-19 during the second quarter, she said.

Smithfield temporarily closed the plant in April after infections surged among workers. The facility is one of the nation's largest pork processing facilities, representing 4% to 5% of U.S. pork production, according to the company.

In July, Smithfield sued OSHA in a bid to quash a subpoena issued as part of a federal probe into the plant. Among other things, the U.S. Labor Department was seeking documents and data that the company had released to South Dakota's public health department.

The two sides ultimately came to a resolution, and the U.S. District Judge Karen E. Schreier dismissed the case.

"The fact is that the Sioux Falls community experienced an early spike in COVID-19 cases, which impacted our plant," Lombardo said.

Nearly 20 plants run by companies like Smithfield, Tyson Foods Inc TSN.N and JBS USA closed temporarily this spring because of outbreaks.

President Donald Trump in April ordered meat-processing plants to stay open to protect the U.S. food supply, despite concerns about outbreaks, drawing a backlash from unions that said at-risk workers required more protection.

California's OSHA this month cited and proposed fines against two smaller meat packers, one frozen food manufacturer and eight agriculture or farm labor contracting firms, after the agency determined the companies failed to protect employees from exposure to COVID-19.

Cal/OSHA has cited frozen food manufacturer Overhill Farms Inc and its temporary employment agency Jobsource North America Inc for failing to physically separate workers or investigate infections. The agency proposed over $200,000 in penalties to each employer for failing to protect hundreds of employees from COVID-19 at two plants in Vernon.

The companies could not be reached immediately for comment.

"It has been scary working through this pandemic and watching co-workers get sick while wondering if I will be next," Overhill worker Hilda Morales said.

