US Markets
CNK

U.S. Cinemark's movie plan draws a million subscribers

Contributor
Lisa Richwine Reuters
Published

Cinemark Holdings Inc has signed up 1 million paying subscribers to its Movie Club monthly subscription plan, the company said on Wednesday, hailing a rebound in moviegoing after disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic.

By Lisa Richwine

LOS ANGELES, June 1 (Reuters) - Cinemark Holdings Inc CNK.N has signed up 1 million paying subscribers to its Movie Club monthly subscription plan, the company said on Wednesday, hailing a rebound in moviegoing after disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic.

The third-largest movie theater chain in the United States said it was the first cinema operator to cross the 1 million milestone for a paid subscription plan.

"It's real positive momentum, specifically for us, but I think it also is just a reflection on what's going on in the industry," President and Chief Executive Sean Gamble said in an interview.

"We look at that as just a good sign of enthusiasm about moviegoing."

Launched in December 2017, Cinemark Movie Club costs $10 a month for a movie, discounts on additional tickets and concessions, and other benefits.

Extended closings battered business for movie theaters during the pandemic and ticket sales have yet to recover.

Year-to-date sales in the United States and Canada are running 40% behind the same point in 2019, data from Comscore shows.

Theater owners are hoping for a strong summer, pointing to big audiences for recent releases, such as "Top Gun: Maverick."

The sequel to Tom Cruise's 1986 hit took in roughly $156 million at U.S. and Canadian box offices over the U.S. Memorial Day weekend.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

((lisa.richwine@thomsonreuters.com; Follow me on Twitter @LARichwine; 1-424-434-7324; Reuters Messaging: lisa.richwine.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CNK AMC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular