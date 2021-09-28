US Markets
U.S. chipmaker Micron forecasts first-quarter revenue below estimates

Micron Technology Inc on Tuesday forecast first-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates, as shortages in chip-making materials appeared to be catching up with the memory chip maker.

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Micron Technology Inc MU.O on Tuesday forecast first-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates, as shortages in chip-making materials appeared to be catching up with the memory chip maker.

The company forecast current-quarter revenue of $7.65 billion, plus or minus $200 million, while analysts on average were expecting $8.57 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Shares of the Boise, Idaho-based company, fell roughly 5% in extended trading.

Micron, which makes both NAND memory chips that serve the data storage market and DRAM memory chips that are widely used in data centers, personal computers and other devices, benefited from the pandemic due to a shift to remote work.

However, the tepid forecast from Micron, one of the world's biggest memory chip suppliers, signals an easing in demand for chips in certain end markets such as PCs, given majority of the hybrid work shift has already taken place.

