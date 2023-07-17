U.S. chip lobby presses Biden to refrain from further China curbs

July 17 (Reuters) - The U.S.-based Semiconductor Industry Association trade group on Monday called on the Biden administration to "refrain from further restrictions" on chip sales to China as chief executives from the biggest U.S. semiconductor firms planned to visit Washington this week to press their views on China policy.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco)

((Stephen.Nellis@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.