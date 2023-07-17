News & Insights

US Markets
INTC

U.S. chip lobby presses Biden to refrain from further China curbs

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

July 17, 2023 — 10:38 am EDT

Written by Stephen Nellis for Reuters ->

July 17 (Reuters) - The U.S.-based Semiconductor Industry Association trade group on Monday called on the Biden administration to "refrain from further restrictions" on chip sales to China as chief executives from the biggest U.S. semiconductor firms planned to visit Washington this week to press their views on China policy.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco)

((Stephen.Nellis@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

INTC
QCOM
NVDA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.