U.S.-China Trade Progress, Q3 Earnings Results & Buy Yeti Stock - Free Lunch

On today’s episode of Free Lunch here at Zacks, Associate Stock Strategist Ben Rains dives into the latest U.S.-China trade war news that could see the world’s two largest economies roll back tariffs. Then we turn our attention to third-quarter earnings results from the likes of Qualcomm QCOM, Square SQ, and others. And we close with a look at why Yeti Holdings, Inc. YETI is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock right now.

Stocks have started November on a tear, with all three major U.S. indexes at yet another set of new highs Thursday amid U.S.-China Trade war news out of Beijing. A Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesman said that China and the U.S. would agreed to lift some tariffs if they sign the so-called “phase one” trade deal.

Moving on, Wall Street has now seen more than 400 S&P 500 members post their quarterly financial results. Qualcomm jumped Thursday as investors seem pleased with its 5G future, while Square stock popped on subscription, services, and Cash App strength (also read: The Evolving Earnings Picture).

Tech-focused travel companies, Expedia EXPE and Trip Advisor TRIP, were not as lucky. Meanwhile, Ralph Lauren RL shares surged.

Looking ahead, all eyes will turn to Disney DIS Thursday after the closing bell as it prepares to roll out its streaming TV service to compete against Netflix NFLX, Amazon AMZN, and Apple AAPL.

Next week, beaten-down marijuana stocks Cronos Group CRON, Aurora Cannabis ACB, Tilray TLRY, and Canopy Growth CGC all report their quarterly results.

This episode of Free Lunch then closes with a look at why Yeti is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock. The cooler company has expanded its portfolio and has seen its stock price climb alongside other high-end retail brands such as Lululemon LULU.

