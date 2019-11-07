U.S.-China Trade Progress, Q3 Earnings Results & Buy Yeti Stock - Free Lunch
On today’s episode of Free Lunch here at Zacks, Associate Stock Strategist Ben Rains dives into the latest U.S.-China trade war news that could see the world’s two largest economies roll back tariffs. Then we turn our attention to third-quarter earnings results from the likes of Qualcomm QCOM, Square SQ, and others. And we close with a look at why Yeti Holdings, Inc. YETI is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock right now.
Stocks have started November on a tear, with all three major U.S. indexes at yet another set of new highs Thursday amid U.S.-China Trade war news out of Beijing. A Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesman said that China and the U.S. would agreed to lift some tariffs if they sign the so-called “phase one” trade deal.
Moving on, Wall Street has now seen more than 400 S&P 500 members post their quarterly financial results. Qualcomm jumped Thursday as investors seem pleased with its 5G future, while Square stock popped on subscription, services, and Cash App strength (also read: The Evolving Earnings Picture).
Tech-focused travel companies, Expedia EXPE and Trip Advisor TRIP, were not as lucky. Meanwhile, Ralph Lauren RL shares surged.
Looking ahead, all eyes will turn to Disney DIS Thursday after the closing bell as it prepares to roll out its streaming TV service to compete against Netflix NFLX, Amazon AMZN, and Apple AAPL.
Next week, beaten-down marijuana stocks Cronos Group CRON, Aurora Cannabis ACB, Tilray TLRY, and Canopy Growth CGC all report their quarterly results.
This episode of Free Lunch then closes with a look at why Yeti is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock. The cooler company has expanded its portfolio and has seen its stock price climb alongside other high-end retail brands such as Lululemon LULU.
Wall Street’s Next Amazon
Zacks EVP Kevin Matras believes this familiar stock has only just begun its climb to become one of the greatest investments of all time. It’s a once-in-a-generation opportunity to invest in pure genius.
Click for details >>
Click to get this free report
The Walt Disney Company (DIS): Free Stock Analysis Report
TripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP): Free Stock Analysis Report
Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE): Free Stock Analysis Report
Netflix, Inc. (NFLX): Free Stock Analysis Report
Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): Free Stock Analysis Report
Square, Inc. (SQ): Free Stock Analysis Report
QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM): Free Stock Analysis Report
Apple Inc. (AAPL): Free Stock Analysis Report
lululemon athletica inc. (LULU): Free Stock Analysis Report
Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL): Free Stock Analysis Report
Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC): Free Stock Analysis Report
Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB): Free Stock Analysis Report
Cronos Group Inc. (CRON): Free Stock Analysis Report
Tilray, Inc. (TLRY): Free Stock Analysis Report
Alleghany Corporation (Y): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.