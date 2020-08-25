TIF

U.S.-China trade optimism boosts European stocks, DAX at month high

Contributor
Sruthi Shankar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

Renewed optimism over a U.S.-China trade deal and a smaller-than-expected decline in German economic output fuelled a rally in European stocks on Tuesday, with Frankfurt shares hitting a 1-month high.

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Renewed optimism over a U.S.-China trade deal and a smaller-than-expected decline in German economic output fuelled a rally in European stocks on Tuesday, with Frankfurt shares hitting a 1-month high.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.8% by 0711 GMT, extending this week's gains on the back of positive updates on COVID-19 treatment efforts.

Lifting sentiment, top U.S. and Chinese trade officials reaffirmed their commitment to the Phase 1 trade deal despite diplomatic rifts between the two countries.

The trade-sensitive German DAX .GDAXI rose 1%, helped by data showing Europe's largest economy contracted by a record 9.7% in the second quarter, but marked a minor upward revision from an earlier estimate of -10.1%.

All eyes will be on the Ifo institute's business climate index for August, due to be released at 0800 GMT.

Among individual stocks, technology company Aveva Group AVV.L rose 3.2% after announcing a deal to buy OSIsoft, a privately held maker of industrial software, for an enterprise value of $5 billion.

LVMH LVMH.PA gained 1.1% after a source told Reuters the French luxury goods giant and U.S. jewellery chain Tiffany TIF.N will give themselves another three months to complete their $16.2 billion tie-up.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TIF

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters